Indian Oil Corporation senior management changes

W.e.f. 30 October 2024

Indian Oil Corporation has informed that the following Board of directors have superannuated from the services of the Company on 30 October 2024: Dr. Santanu Gupta, Executive Director (Alternative Energy), Business Development, Shri Sourav De, Executive Director (Human Resources), Pipelines Division), Shri Shyam Bohra, Executive Director I/c (Corporate Communication, Branding & Coordination), Corporate Office, and Shri Debasis Bhattacharyya, Executive Director (Technology Implementation Cell), R&D Centre.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News