AU SFB rises after RBI grants in-principle nod for transitioning to universal bank

AU Small Finance Bank advanced 1.57% to Rs 755.70 after the company announced the receipt of an in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to become a universal bank.

"With this notification, AU becomes the first Small Finance Bank in India to receive this in-principle approval to become a Universal Bank, the SFB said in a statement.

AU Bank had submitted the application for this transition on 03 September 2024, under the RBIs on tap licensing guidelines (August 2016) and April 2024 framework for the voluntary conversion of Small Finance Banks to Universal Banks.

RBI approval for transition to a universal bank will help the banks evolution into a complete bank, enabling it to offer a full spectrum of banking products and services that todays customer expects, spanning retail, business, and digital solutions. It will strengthen brand acceptance, broaden access to diversified deposit sources, and is expected to lead to a reduction in the cost of funds over the medium to long term.

Sanjay Agarwal, founder, MD & CEO of AU Small Finance Bank, said: "We have made history by receiving in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India to transition into a Universal Bank. This milestone is a reaffirmation of our purpose, perseverance, and passion." AU Small Finance Bank Limited (AU SFB) is a Scheduled Commercial Bank and has established itself as Indias largest small finance bank since commencing its banking journey in April 2017. The bank provides comprehensive banking solutions across deposits, loans, credit cards, premium banking, remittance services, merchant solutions, insurance, and investments. As on 30 June 2025, the bank had a wide network of over 2,505 banking touchpoints across 21 states and 4 union territories.