Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth positive

The key equity benchmarks traded with modest cuts in early trade. The Nifty traded below the 24,550 mark. IT, pharma and consumer durables shares declined, while media, oil & gas and PSU bank stocks advanced.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 182.78 points or 0.23% to 80,440.48. The Nifty 50 index fell 49.35 points or 0.20% to 24,544.60.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.22% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.13%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,554 shares rose and 1,130 shares fell. A total of 133 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,997.19 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 10,864.04 crore in the Indian equity market on 07 August 2025, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) rose 2.37% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 103.51% to Rs 539.41 crore on 59.24% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 958.39 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. Titan Company rose 0.20%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 52.6% to Rs 1.091 crore on a 21.2% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 14,814 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Sun TV Network shed 0.95%. The companys consolidated net profit fell 5.4% to Rs 529.10 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 559.32 crore recorded in the same quarter last year. Net sales dropped 1.8% YoY to Rs 1,290.28 crore in Q1 FY26. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.02% to 6.391 from the previous close of 6.390. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 87.6125 compared with its close of 87.5800 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement rose 0.56% to Rs 102,062.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.04% to 98.13. The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.26% to 4.245. In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2025 settlement added 3 cents or 0.05% to $66.40 a barrel. Global Markets: Asian markets traded in a mixed manner on Friday. Japans Topix index rose for the fourth consecutive session Friday and hit a record high of 3,031.78. Investors will continue to monitor how the reciprocal tariffs levied by President Trump will impact the affected countries and the global economy in general.