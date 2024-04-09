Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurionpro Solutions allots 18.88 lakh equity shares under QIP issue

Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
Aurionpro Solutions has allotted 18,88,665 equity shares to the eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 2,000/- per equity share (including a premium of Rs 1990/- per equity share), (which takes into account a discount of Rs 103.68/- per equity share representing 4.93% to the floor price of Rs 2,103.68 per equity share, as determined in terms of the SEBI ICDR Regulations), aggregating to Rs 377.73 crore pursuant to the QIP issue.

Post allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs 27,60,67,650 consisting of 2,76,06,765 equity share.

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 9:29 AM IST

