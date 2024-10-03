Volumes spurt at Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd counter

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd registered volume of 72.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.55 lakh shares Just Dial Ltd, ERIS Lifesciences Ltd, HBL Power Systems Ltd, Dabur India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 October 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd registered volume of 72.95 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.55 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.52% to Rs.810.15. Volumes stood at 5.71 lakh shares in the last session.

Just Dial Ltd saw volume of 12.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.07 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.92% to Rs.1,198.60. Volumes stood at 1.25 lakh shares in the last session.

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd witnessed volume of 30.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.20 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.40% to Rs.1,318.95. Volumes stood at 2.09 lakh shares in the last session.

HBL Power Systems Ltd registered volume of 54.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.66 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.70% to Rs.639.85. Volumes stood at 22.3 lakh shares in the last session.

Dabur India Ltd saw volume of 158.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29.05 lakh shares. The stock dropped 6.39% to Rs.579.45. Volumes stood at 10.95 lakh shares in the last session.

