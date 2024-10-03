RITES inks MOU with DMRC for exploring Metro works

RITES announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for exploring metro works in India and abroad.

This strategic collaboration will focus on offering services in areas including General Consultancy, Project Management, Detailed Design, Feasibility Studies and others.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The partnership aims at tapping opportunities in the urban transit system space, delivering world-class solutions for both domestic and international projects.

Also, the alliance syncs with Rites' ongoing efforts to expand its global footprint under its Rites Videsh initiative. With DMRCs extensive experience in metro rail operations and Rites proven expertise in transport infrastructure, both entities are well-positioned to pursue emerging opportunities.