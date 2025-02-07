Auro Pharma Q3 PAT slides 10% YoY to Rs 846 crore

Aurobindo Pharma reported 10.04% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 845.57 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 939.97 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

However, revenue from operations increased 8.53% year on year (YoY) to Rs 7,978.52 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax for third quarter of FY25 stood at Rs 1,199.85 crore, down by 4.96% from Rs 1,262.42 crore in Q3 FY24.

Total expenses increased by 11.01% YoY to Rs 6,937.55 crore in the December 2024 quarter. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 2,728.74 crore (up 1.99% YoY) while employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 1,131.55 crore (up 14.33% YoY) during the period under review.

EBITDA before forex and other income rose 1.7% YoY to Rs 1,628 crore in Q3 of FY25. EBITDA margin reduced by 138 bps on YoY basis to 20.4% in the quarter ended December 2024.

In the fourth quarter, US formulation revenue declined by 2.3% YoY to Rs 3,671 crore mainly due to lower transient product sales and accounted for 46% of consolidated revenue. Europe formulation revenue increased by 22.7% YoY to Rs 2,121 crore and accounted for 26.6% of consolidated revenue.

Growth Markets formulations revenue grew by 39.3% YoY to Rs 873 crore and accounted for 10.9% of consolidated revenue.

Further, ARV revenue increased 71.2% YoY to Rs 307 crore in Q3 FY25 and accounting for 3.8% of consolidated revenue. API business revenue declined 1.6% YoY at Rs 1,006 crore and accounted for 12.6% of consolidated revenue.

Research & Development (R&D including depreciation) spend during the quarter was Rs 450 crore, representing 5.6% of revenues.

During the quarter, the pharma major received final approval for 8 ANDAs, including 1 ANDA previously tentatively approved, now received the final approval from the USFDA.

K. Nithyananda Reddy, vice-chairman and managing director of the company, said, We are pleased to report our highest-ever quarterly revenue, driven by volume growth from our diverse and expanding product portfolio coupled with new launches. This performance highlights our resilience. Looking ahead, we are enhancing our manufacturing capabilities and ramping up our specialty and injectable business. With these initiatives, we expect notable profitability improvements and are well-positioned to sustain growth and meet our objectives for the year.

Meanwhile, the board re-appointed K. Nithyananda Reddy as vice chairman & managing director (MD) of the company for a period of three years with effect from 1 June 2024.

Further, the companys board has approved to enter into a power purchase agreement with Swarnaaskshu Solar Power (Swarnaaskshu), a company under incorporation, for purchase of solar power under the captive power policy of the Government of Telangana. In this connection, the company will be acquiring upto 26% of the paid up equity share capital of Swarnaaskshu.

Aurobindo Pharma is principally engaged in manufacturing and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients, generic pharmaceuticals and related services.

