India Shelter Finance gains after Q3 PAT climbs 54% YoY to Rs 96 cr

India Shelter Finance Corporation jumped 5.80% to Rs 710.60 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 54.27% to Rs 96.13 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with Rs 62.31 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.

Total income stood at Rs 304.39 crore in Q3 FY25, registering a growth of 39.38% as against Rs 218.38 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax was at Rs 124.36 crore in Q3 FY25, increase 53.24% YoY.

The company's total expenses grew 31.19% to Rs 180.02 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24. Finance costs stood at Rs 92.03 crore (up 24.19% YoY), employee benefit expense was at Rs 60.04 crore (up 31.29% YoY), and impairment of financial instruments stood at Rs 8.85 crore (up 115.32% YoY) during the quarter.

The company's net worth stood at Rs 2,595 crore as of December 2024, with liquidity totaling Rs 1,752 crore at the same date. In Q3 FY25, the cost of funds was maintained at 8.8%.

Rupinder Singh, MD, and CEO of India Shelter Finance Corporation, said, We are pleased to announce that the company delivered strong performance in the third quarter of FY25, driven by a strong demand environment in the affordable housing segment. We delivered an AUM growth of 36% YoY to Rs. 7,619 crore supported by a disbursement growth of 29% YoY to Rs 879 crore.

We continue to maintain a strong focus on leveraging technology to improve operations, onboarding, and the customer experience. The company now processes 96% digital collections, 98% e-signing of applications, and 78% of our customers are registered on the app, with 71% of service requests raised via the app.

With continued focus on branch expansion, technology innovation, & manpower addition, we strive to improve our efficiency metrics. Cost to Income improved to 37.4% in Q3 FY25 from 41.1% in Q3 FY24. During the quarter, we added 5 new branches to reach a count of 265 branches across 15 states.

Meanwhile, the board has approved the raising of funds through the issuance of non-convertible debentures, via private placement or public issuances, in one or more tranches, up to a maximum amount of Rs 1,000 crore.

India Shelter provides affordable home loans and loans against property in Tier 2 and 3 geographies in India. India Shelter provides home loans to customers from low- and middle-income segments that are building or buying their first homes. The company has a strong distribution moat with its pan-India network in 15 states via 265 branches and maintains a granular portfolio.

