Ausom Enterprise consolidated net profit declines 6.70% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 69958.82% to Rs 119.10 crore

Net profit of Ausom Enterprise declined 6.70% to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 69958.82% to Rs 119.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.119.100.17-0.11-5.882.992.012.941.961.811.94

