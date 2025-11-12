Marathon Nextgen Realty consolidated net profit rises 36.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.96% to Rs 116.85 crore

Net profit of Marathon Nextgen Realty rose 36.41% to Rs 66.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 48.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 19.96% to Rs 116.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 145.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.116.85145.9935.9629.0678.1649.2377.7748.5166.0548.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News