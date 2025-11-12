Max Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 96.34% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 26.77% to Rs 9791.59 crore

Net profit of Max Financial Services declined 96.34% to Rs 4.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 112.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 26.77% to Rs 9791.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13371.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.9791.5913371.860.211.296.92163.306.30162.614.12112.56

