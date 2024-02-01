Australia Market tumbles after Fed dashes early rate cut hopes

At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index declined 92.53 points, or 1.2%, to 7,588.19. The broader All Ordinaries index dropped 94.07 points, or 1.19%, to 7,818.75.
All 11 sectors ended lower along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Financial was the worst performing sector, falling 1.81%, followed by A-REIT (down 1.62%), industrials (down 1.53%), and information technology (down 1.25%) issues.
The top performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were CREDIT CORP GROABCORP HOLDINGS, down 5.58% and 5% respectively. The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were CHALICE MINING and EMERALD RESOURCES NL, down 8.52% and 8.38% respectively.
Shares of banks and financials and realty sectors were biggest drag on the benchmark indexes after Fed spoils rate cut hopes. Among top lenders, CBA stumbled 2.9%, NAB fell 2.2%, Westpac slipped 1.7% and ANZ was down 1%. Macquarie declined 1.2%. Local real estate investment trusts (REITs) Goodman Group (down 0.7%), Westfield shopping centre owner Scentre Group (down 1.6%) and Stockland Corporation (down 2%) also declined.
Materials and resources were also lower. Mining heavyweight BHP declined 0.3% and Fortescue Metal Group retreated 1.3%
ECONOMIC NEWS: Australia Export Prices Rise 5.6% In Q4 2023- Export prices in Australia rose 5.6% on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2023, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - after slipping 3.1% in the previous quarter. Import prices rose 1.1% on quarter after adding 0.8% in Q3. On a yearly basis, export prices were down 4.8% and import prices fell 3.1%.
