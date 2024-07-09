Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Australian Stocks End Higher

Australian Stocks End Higher

Image
Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Australian stocks ended notably higher in a broad-based rally. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 jumped 0.86 percent to 7,829.70 while the broader All Ordinaries index rallied 0.79 percent to 8,075.20.

Banks outperformed, with Commonwealth Bank of Australia rising 1.8 percent to a record high. Buy now-pay later firm Zip gained 4.3 percent and telecom firm Telstra advanced 2.2 percent.

Australia's business confidence improved in June to the highest since early 2003 but consumer sentiment remained deeply pessimistic in July largely due to fears of persistent inflation and interest rate hikes, private survey results showed on Tuesday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The business sentiment index advanced to +4 in June from -2 in May, monthly survey data from NAB showed today. The increase was led by the strength in manufacturing and wholesale.

On the other hand, the business conditions index fell to 4 from 6 in May. The fall was driven by declines in employment, profitability indices, while trading conditions remained broadly flat.

The Westpac-Melbourne Institute Consumer Sentiment Index dropped 1.1 percent to 82.7 in July from 83.6 in June.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Fed mulls rule change that could save biggest US banks billions in capital

James Anderson makes peace with retirement ahead of final Test match

England defender Luke Shaw ready to go in Euro 2024 semifinal after injury

LIVE: India ready to cooperate in all ways for restoration of peace, PM Modi tells Putin

Stopped sale of 14 suspended products: Patanjali to Supreme Court

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story