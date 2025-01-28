Authum Investment & Infrastructure acquires 11.25 cr equity shares of NITCO

Authum Investment & Infrastructure announced that in accordance with the binding Restructuring Agreement dated 22 October 2024 entered with NITCO, the Company has been allotted 11,25,00,000 equity shares of NITCO. Pursuant to the above allotment, NITCO shall become an Associate Company of Authum Investment & Infrastructure

NITCO is engaged in the business of inter alia manufacture of ceramic tiles, processing of imported marbles and is also trading in vitrified tiles and wall tiles, as well as acquisition, sale, development and construction of real estate and construction projects.

