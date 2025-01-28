Bajel Projects bags EPC contract for transmission project from Power Grid

Bajel Projects has been awarded a supply of goods and services contract by Power Grid Corporation of Indiafor and on behalf of their project specific SPV i.e. Rajasthan IV 4A Power Transmission. The project is for Transmission Line Package TL03 for Dausa ] Ghiror 765 kV D/c line ] Part]III associated with Transmission system for evacuation of power from Rajasthan REZ Ph]IV (Part]4: 3.5GW): Part A.

