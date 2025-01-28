Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gensol EV receives 30K pre-orders for EZIO and EZIBOT at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Gensol Electric Vehicles (GEVPL), a subsidiary of Gensol Engineering, made an electrifying impact at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 with the grand unveiling of its micro urban mobility compact electric vehicle, EZIO' and a last-mile delivery and cargo electric vehicle EZIBOT'. The company announced 30,000 pre-orders received for EZIO and EZIBOT from existing fleet operators, highlighting the strong market demand and trust in its innovative mobility solutions.

The launch of the two pathbreaking vehicles cater to specific urban requirements and underscores Gensol EV's commitment to developing world-class products in India, ready for global adoption and scale.

Pratik Gupta, CEO, Gensol EV said, "With the growing demand for eco-friendly and cost-efficient mobility, EZIO is designed to lead the way in shared urban transportation. Its cutting-edge features, including compact design, superior range, and affordability, cater specifically to the needs of fleet operators. With 30,000 pre-orders already secured from existing fleet operators for EZIO and EZIBOT, we are thrilled to see the market's confidence in our vision. As we prepare to begin production at our state-of-the-art facility in Chakan, Pune and launch in urban markets like Bangalore and Delhi, we aim to accelerate India's transition to smarter, greener mobility solutions."

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

