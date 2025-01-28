Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Coal India enters into MoU with Curtin University

Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
For R&D collaboration in areas of critical minerals, de-carbonization and resources technologies

Coal India (CIL) and Curtin University, ABN 99 143 842 569, a body corporate established under the Curtin University Act 1966 (WA) of Kent Street Bentley, Western Australia 6102, through the West Australian School of Mines, Minerals, Energy and Chemical Engineering / Faculty of Science and Engineering, have executed a Non-Binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 28 January 2025 at Curtin University -Perth, Western Australia, with respect to potential research & development collaboration and knowledge sharing in the field of Critical Minerals, De-carbonization and Resources Technologies.

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

