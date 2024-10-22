Authum Investment & Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 56.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 49.22% to Rs 1092.65 crore

Net profit of Authum Investment & Infrastructure declined 56.55% to Rs 842.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1939.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 49.22% to Rs 1092.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2151.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1092.652151.7587.0998.33961.162046.82959.592044.80842.771939.81

