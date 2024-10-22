Union Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 33.01% in the September 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 8.71% to Rs 26886.58 crore

Net profit of Union Bank of India rose 33.01% to Rs 4750.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3571.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 8.71% to Rs 26886.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24731.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.26886.5824731.5967.6967.816405.895492.276405.895492.274750.933571.80

