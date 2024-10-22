Aditya Forge standalone net profit rises 2500.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 98.46% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of Aditya Forge rose 2500.00% to Rs 9.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 98.46% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.117.12-336.368.859.620.479.620.379.620.37

