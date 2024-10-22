Balu Forge Industries consolidated net profit rises 106.88% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 60.09% to Rs 222.88 crore

Net profit of Balu Forge Industries rose 106.88% to Rs 48.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 60.09% to Rs 222.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 139.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.222.88139.2229.2621.6464.7830.4263.9529.9648.1423.27

