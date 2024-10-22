Bhansali Engineering Polymers consolidated net profit declines 3.92% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.76% to Rs 366.91 crore

Net profit of Bhansali Engineering Polymers declined 3.92% to Rs 46.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 48.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.76% to Rs 366.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 314.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.366.91314.2414.4518.3164.4767.1662.1164.7046.3348.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp