Bhansali Engineering Polymers consolidated net profit declines 3.92% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.76% to Rs 366.91 croreNet profit of Bhansali Engineering Polymers declined 3.92% to Rs 46.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 48.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.76% to Rs 366.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 314.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales366.91314.24 17 OPM %14.4518.31 -PBDT64.4767.16 -4 PBT62.1164.70 -4 NP46.3348.22 -4
