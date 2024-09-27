Authum Investment & Infrastructure outcome of Board meeting

Held on 26 September 2024

The Board of Directors of Authum Investment & Infrastructure at their meeting held on 26 September 2024 has approved the proposed acquisition of controlling stake of 46.85% in Prataap Snacks Limited from Peak XV Partners Growth Investment Holdings I, Peak XV Partners Growth Investment II, Sequoia Capital GFIV Mauritius Investments collectively be referred as (Sellers). Upon completion of this acquisition, AIIL will hold 42.31% equity shares of PSL and PSL will become an Associate Company of AIIL.

