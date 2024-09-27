Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sequent Scientific Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Force Motors Ltd, Dynamatic Technologies Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd and Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 September 2024.

Sequent Scientific Ltd spiked 17.44% to Rs 223.6 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

Force Motors Ltd soared 7.97% to Rs 7516.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 21141 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4192 shares in the past one month.

Dynamatic Technologies Ltd surged 7.92% to Rs 7976. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3071 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2631 shares in the past one month.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd rose 7.84% to Rs 660.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd added 7.83% to Rs 51.89. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 61.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

