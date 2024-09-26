Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

KPI Green secures LoA for developing 66.20 MW hybrid power project

Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
KPI Green Energy said that it has received a letter of award (LoA) for the development of a 66.20 MW hybrid power project under the captive power producer (CPP) segment of the company.

The domestic entity that has awarded the aforementioned contract is Sai Bandhan Infinium Private Limited.

The project is scheduled to be completed by July 2025, in various tranches as per the terms of the order.

KPI Green Energy develops and maintains grid connected solar power projects and sells power units generated from the company's solar plants.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 98.76% to Rs 66.11 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 33.26 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations climbed 83.78% year on year (YoY) to Rs 348.01 crore in Q1 FY25.

Shares of KPI Green Energy fell 3.37% to currently trade at Rs 870.95 on the BSE

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 10:11 AM IST

