Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Auto shares fall

Auto shares fall

Image
Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Auto stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index falling 164.53 points or 0.32% at 51882.31 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Bosch Ltd (down 3.95%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 2.08%),Eicher Motors Ltd (down 2.06%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 1.64%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 1.49%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Motors Ltd (down 1.48%), Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (down 0.63%), MRF Ltd (down 0.49%), Apollo Tyres Ltd (down 0.46%), and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 0.23%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, Sundram Fasteners Ltd (up 5.16%), Cummins India Ltd (up 2.5%), and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.27%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 208.34 or 0.28% at 72896.27.

The Nifty 50 index was down 35.3 points or 0.16% at 22182.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 431.33 points or 0.94% at 46533.39.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 82.88 points or 0.59% at 14153.11.

On BSE,2270 shares were trading in green, 1453 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Auto shares gain

Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks edge lower

Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks edge higher

FMCG shares fall

Aurionpro hits the roof after Q4 PAT rises 48% YoY to Rs 39 cr; board OKs bonus issue of 1:1

Regent Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Japan Market end flats

Nifty slides below 22,200; European Mkt opens higher

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 15 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story