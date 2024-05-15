Auto shares fall

Auto stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index falling 164.53 points or 0.32% at 51882.31 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Bosch Ltd (down 3.95%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 2.08%),Eicher Motors Ltd (down 2.06%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 1.64%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 1.49%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Motors Ltd (down 1.48%), Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (down 0.63%), MRF Ltd (down 0.49%), Apollo Tyres Ltd (down 0.46%), and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 0.23%).

On the other hand, Sundram Fasteners Ltd (up 5.16%), Cummins India Ltd (up 2.5%), and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.27%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 208.34 or 0.28% at 72896.27.

The Nifty 50 index was down 35.3 points or 0.16% at 22182.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 431.33 points or 0.94% at 46533.39.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 82.88 points or 0.59% at 14153.11.

On BSE,2270 shares were trading in green, 1453 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

