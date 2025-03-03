Auto shares gain

Auto stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Auto index rising 169.44 points or 0.37% at 46029.12 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Auto index, TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 2.45%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 2.13%), Eicher Motors Ltd (up 1.95%), Bosch Ltd (up 0.44%), Bharat Forge Ltd (up 0.18%), and Apollo Tyres Ltd (up 0.03%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Uno Minda Ltd (down 1.55%), Sundram Fasteners Ltd (down 1.36%), and Exide Industries Ltd (down 1.12%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 793.77 or 1.84% at 42289.13.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 129.06 points or 0.96% at 13250.7.

The Nifty 50 index was up 5.65 points or 0.03% at 22130.35.

The BSE Sensex index was down 99.6 points or 0.14% at 73098.5.

On BSE,1061 shares were trading in green, 2306 were trading in red and 181 were unchanged.

