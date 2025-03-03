Information Technology stocks rise

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Information Technology index increasing 262.98 points or 0.72% at 36941.99 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Wipro Ltd (up 1.89%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (up 1.73%),Infosys Ltd (up 1.18%),HCL Technologies Ltd (up 1.06%),Mphasis Ltd (up 0.67%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 0.62%), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (up 0.46%), Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (up 0.45%), Tata Elxsi Ltd (up 0.43%), and Sonata Software Ltd (up 0.42%).

On the other hand, Black Box Ltd (down 4.61%), Genesys International Corporation Ltd (down 4.54%), and Tanla Platforms Ltd (down 3.97%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 793.77 or 1.84% at 42289.13.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 129.06 points or 0.96% at 13250.7.

The Nifty 50 index was up 5.65 points or 0.03% at 22130.35.

Also Read

The BSE Sensex index was down 99.6 points or 0.14% at 73098.5.

On BSE,1061 shares were trading in green, 2306 were trading in red and 181 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News