Select Africa selects Veefin's Digital Lending Suite for its digital transformation

Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Select Africa, a leading financial institution based in South Africa, has partnered with Veefin Solutions to drive its digital transformation across multiple countries in South and East Africa. This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in Select Africa's commitment to focusing on the unbanked segment and enabling easier access to financial services.

Through this partnership, Select Africa will utilize Veefin Solutions' end-to-end stack, including Onboarding, Loan Origination System, Loan Management System, Reporting Solution, and Collections Management System, to streamline its lending operations, deliver digital-first customer experiences, and foster innovation across its financial product offerings.

The multi-country rollout of Veefin's Digital Lending Suite will also enable Select Africa to expand its market presence into new geographies, drive technology-led financial inclusion, and cater to a segment often neglected by the formal banking industry. As digital transformation becomes a key driver of financial services, this partnership reaffirms Select Africa's vision of being a future-ready financial institution.

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

