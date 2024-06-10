Auto shares slide

Auto stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Auto index falling 58.44 points or 0.1% at 56565.44 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Cummins India Ltd (up 1.84%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.41%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 1.29%), MRF Ltd (up 0.59%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 0.39%), and Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 0.19%), were the top losers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (up 3.99%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 3.15%), and Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 1.27%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 581.9 or 1.19% at 49313.45.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 90.05 points or 0.6% at 15091.01.

The Nifty 50 index was up 68.2 points or 0.29% at 23358.35.

The BSE Sensex index was up 152.05 points or 0.2% at 76845.41.

On BSE,2701 shares were trading in green, 1243 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News