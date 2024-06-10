Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Auto shares slide

Auto shares slide

Image
Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Auto stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Auto index falling 58.44 points or 0.1% at 56565.44 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Cummins India Ltd (up 1.84%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.41%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 1.29%), MRF Ltd (up 0.59%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 0.39%), and Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 0.19%), were the top losers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (up 3.99%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 3.15%), and Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 1.27%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 581.9 or 1.19% at 49313.45.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 90.05 points or 0.6% at 15091.01.

The Nifty 50 index was up 68.2 points or 0.29% at 23358.35.

The BSE Sensex index was up 152.05 points or 0.2% at 76845.41.

On BSE,2701 shares were trading in green, 1243 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Auto shares gain

Auto shares gain

Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks edge lower

Auto stocks edge higher

GAIL (India) plans to set up 1500 KTA Ethane Cracker Project in Sehore, MP

INR slides amid firm movement in US dollar index

Barometers pares all gains; pharma shares jumps

Information Technology stocks edge lower

Havells India partners with Jumbo Group to distribute its kitchen appliances in Middle East

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story