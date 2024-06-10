Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Havells India partners with Jumbo Group to distribute its kitchen appliances in Middle East

Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Havells India announced its entry into the kitchen appliances market through a strategic partnership with Jumbo Group, a leading distributor of consumer electronics and technology products in the UAE. This alliance is set to bolster Havells product portfolio and market reach while enabling Jumbo Group to establish a significant presence in the Middle East.

The partnership will see the launch of Havells India's premier kitchen appliances, including advanced mixer grinders starting with online availability on Jumbo's e-commerce website jumbo.ae followed by retail store distribution. Havells' energy efficient appliances come equipped with advanced technology, super quality, and design. At a later stage, the Havells product line-up will be extended to include premium juicers and state-of-the-art air fryers, which will also be available in-store at Jumbo Electronics outlets and online. As part of the tie-up, Jumbo will also undertake distribution to retailers in UAE to develop brand presence in MEA (Middle East & Africa).

The Havells line-up offered by Jumbo Group will be backed up by Jumbo Serve, the UAE's leading ISO 9001 certified after-sales service provider, that will manage the warranty and contract service of the full suite of Havells products sold in the UAE.

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 1:52 PM IST

