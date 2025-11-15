Available Finance consolidated net profit rises 45.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.14% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Available Finance rose 45.57% to Rs 23.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.14% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.150.1466.6742.860.100.060.100.0623.3516.04

