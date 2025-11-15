Crest Ventures consolidated net profit declines 78.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.51% to Rs 29.54 crore

Net profit of Crest Ventures declined 78.28% to Rs 3.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 16.51% to Rs 29.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.29.5435.3839.5772.226.7121.725.5920.343.7217.13

