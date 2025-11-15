Shree Hari Chemicals Export consolidated net profit rises 57.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 105.32% to Rs 74.49 crore

Net profit of Shree Hari Chemicals Export rose 57.59% to Rs 3.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 105.32% to Rs 74.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 36.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.74.4936.287.0910.565.343.574.793.073.532.24

