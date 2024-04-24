Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Avantel Ltd Spikes 6.07%

Avantel Ltd Spikes 6.07%

Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Avantel Ltd has added 26.95% over last one month compared to 11.85% gain in S&P BSE Telecommunication index and 1.55% rise in the SENSEX

Avantel Ltd rose 6.07% today to trade at Rs 130. The S&P BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.83% to quote at 2761.95. The index is up 11.85 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sterlite Technologies Ltd increased 2.03% and Railtel Corporation of India Ltd added 1.94% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecommunication index went up 80.29 % over last one year compared to the 22.99% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Avantel Ltd has added 26.95% over last one month compared to 11.85% gain in S&P BSE Telecommunication index and 1.55% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.45 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 140 on 23 Jan 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 31 on 08 May 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Telecom shares slide

RailTel Corp edges higher after bagging contract worth Rs 140 crore from Prasar Bharati

Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom shares gain

Zydus Lifesciences' injectable manufacturing site concludes USFDA inspection

Indices nudge higher; breadth strong

US Market surges on robust earnings

Welspun Corp receives LoA for export of line pipes to Latin America

Tata Consumer, Tata Elxsi, SBI Cards, Puravankara in focus

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story