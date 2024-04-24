Tata Consumer, Tata Elxsi, SBI Cards, Puravankara in focus

Tata Consumer Products: The company's consolidated net profit declined 19.35% to Rs 216.63 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 268.59 crore recorded in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations rose 8.52% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,926.94 crore in March 2024 quarter.

Tata Elxsi: The company's net profit declined 2.3% to Rs 196.9 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 201.5 crore recorded in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations rose 8.1% year on year (YoY) to Rs 905.9 crore in March 2024 quarter from Rs 837.9 crore in March 2023 quarter.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Ambuja Cement: The company has concluded the acquisition of 1.5 MTPA cement grinding unit in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu (assets).

SBI Cards and Payment Services: The company has launched three variants of its first travel-focused core credit card, SBI Card MILES, in Mumbai. The card is aimed at bringing holistic travel benefits to travellers of all kinds travel aspirers to frequent fliers to travel aficionados.

Shakti Pumps (India): The company said that it has invested Rs 5.08 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Shakti EV Mobility by subscribing to equity shares.

Puravankara: The company has been selected as the preferred developer for redeveloping a residential housing society in Pali Hill, Mumbai.

Sakuma Exports: The company has entered into a contract amounting to approximately Rs.150 crore for the supply of sugar to the North East, West Bengal, and Bihar regions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News