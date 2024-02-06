Axis Bank allots 3.03 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Axis Bank has allotted 3,03,241 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank on 06 February 2024 pursuant to exercise of stock options under its ESOP Scheme.

The paid up share capital of the Bank has accordingly increased from Rs. 6,16,91,42,042 (3,08,45,71,021 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 6,16,97,48,524 (3,08,48,74,262 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.

