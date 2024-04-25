Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axis Bank Ltd up for five straight sessions

Axis Bank Ltd up for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1123.8, up 5.69% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.6% in last one year as compared to a 25.73% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.6% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

Axis Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1123.8, up 5.69% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 22396.45. The Sensex is at 73852.17, down 0%. Axis Bank Ltd has risen around 8% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48189, up 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 248.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 114.22 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1126.8, up 6.04% on the day. Axis Bank Ltd is up 26.6% in last one year as compared to a 25.73% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.6% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 14.66 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

