Aye Finance standalone net profit declines 49.41% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Aye Finance declined 49.41% to Rs 22.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 45.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 36.60% to Rs 360.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 264.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.360.99264.2739.4254.5636.5364.2230.4560.5422.7745.01

