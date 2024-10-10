Zydus Life gets final approval from USFDA for Paliperidone drug

Zydus Lifesciences announced that it has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture Paliperidone extended-release tablets.

Paliperidone extended-release tablets are indicated for the acute and maintenance treatment of schizophrenia, acute treatment of schizoaffective disorder as monotherapy and acute treatment of schizoaffective disorder as an adjunct to mood stabilizers and/or antidepressants.

The drug will be manufactured at the groups formulation manufacturing facility in SEZ, Ahmedabad.

The group now has 400 approvals and has so far filed over 465* ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.