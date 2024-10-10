Zydus Life gets final approval from USFDA for Paliperidone drug

Zydus Lifesciences announced that it has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture Paliperidone extended-release tablets.Paliperidone extended-release tablets are indicated for the acute and maintenance treatment of schizophrenia, acute treatment of schizoaffective disorder as monotherapy and acute treatment of schizoaffective disorder as an adjunct to mood stabilizers and/or antidepressants.
The drug will be manufactured at the groups formulation manufacturing facility in SEZ, Ahmedabad.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The group now has 400 approvals and has so far filed over 465* ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.
Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global life sciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.
The pharma companys consolidated net profit surged 30.64% to Rs 1,419.9 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 1,086.9 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 20.77% year on year (YoY) to Rs 6,207.5 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.
Shares of Zydus Lifesciences fell 0.86% to Rs 1056 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News