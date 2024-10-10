Star Health drops amid cyberattack fallout

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company fell 2.27% to Rs 564.55, following a targeted cyberattack that resulted in a data breach affecting over 31 million customers. According to the media reports, the hacker responsible for the breach listed the stolen data for sale on the dark web, making shocking allegations against Star Health's Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). The hacker claimed the CISO was involved in selling the data and later attempted to extort more money for backdoor access. According to the media reports, the hacker responsible for the breach listed the stolen data for sale on the dark web, making shocking allegations against Star Health's Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). The hacker claimed the CISO was involved in selling the data and later attempted to extort more money for backdoor access. In response to the incident, Star Health has reported the matter to relevant regulatory authorities and initiated a thorough forensic investigation. The company has defended its CISO, stating that he is cooperating with the investigation and no wrongdoing has been found. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

To prevent further dissemination of the stolen data, Star Health has sought an injunction against messaging platform Telegram and IT management service company Cloudflare in the Madras High Court. The company aims to restrict the sharing and distribution of its customers' sensitive information.

The cyberattack has raised serious concerns about the security measures in place at Star Health and the potential risks faced by its customers. As the investigation continues, it remains to be seen how the company will address the data breach and mitigate future risks.

Star Health Insurance is a standalone health insurer, offering a variety of products including health, personal accident, and travel insurance. The company has a strong distribution network and have settled over 1 crore claims. In FY24, they reported a gross written premium of Rs 15,254 crore and a net worth of Rs 6,339 crore.

Net profit of Star Health & Allied Insurance Company rose 10.80% to Rs 318.93 crore on 15.66% increase in net sales to Rs 3520.32 crore in Q1 June 2024 over Q1 June 2023.

