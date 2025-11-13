B N Rathi Securities consolidated net profit declines 40.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.13% to Rs 9.83 crore

Net profit of B N Rathi Securities declined 40.91% to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 8.13% to Rs 9.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.9.8310.7014.2425.703.405.433.255.262.343.96

