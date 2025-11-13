Hindustan Foods consolidated net profit rises 53.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.59% to Rs 1038.59 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Foods rose 53.64% to Rs 35.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.59% to Rs 1038.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 883.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1038.59883.208.257.9169.6751.8447.3631.7935.2322.93

