Tata Steel consolidated net profit rises 272.16% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Tata Steel rose 272.16% to Rs 3101.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 833.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.84% to Rs 58216.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 53489.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

