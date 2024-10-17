Bajaj Auto Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Oberoi Realty Ltd, BF Utilities Ltd, Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 October 2024.

Bajaj Auto Ltd crashed 12.19% to Rs 10201.45 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10089 shares in the past one month.

Oberoi Realty Ltd lost 6.15% to Rs 1906. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 54780 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23169 shares in the past one month.

BF Utilities Ltd tumbled 6.07% to Rs 1008.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 43909 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56347 shares in the past one month.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd shed 5.96% to Rs 623.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd dropped 5.21% to Rs 255.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

