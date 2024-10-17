Volumes soar at CRISIL Ltd counter

CRISIL Ltd recorded volume of 8.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 57985 shares Bajaj Auto Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Latent View Analytics Ltd, Central Bank of India are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 October 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp CRISIL Ltd recorded volume of 8.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 57985 shares. The stock gained 2.15% to Rs.4,891.55. Volumes stood at 57904 shares in the last session.

Bajaj Auto Ltd witnessed volume of 30.48 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.51 lakh shares. The stock dropped 11.94% to Rs.10,230.15. Volumes stood at 5.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 50.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.18 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.59% to Rs.953.00. Volumes stood at 6.12 lakh shares in the last session.

Latent View Analytics Ltd registered volume of 13.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.89 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.20% to Rs.490.20. Volumes stood at 2.61 lakh shares in the last session.

Central Bank of India witnessed volume of 182.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29.38 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.14% to Rs.58.66. Volumes stood at 26.53 lakh shares in the last session.

