Bajaj Auto has achieved total sales of 3,54,169 units in month of July 2024 compared to 3,19,747 units in July 2023, recording a growth of 11%.

Total sales include domestic sales of 2,10,997 units (up 18% YoY) and exports of 1,43,172 units (up 2% YoY).

Further, commercial vehicle sales stood at 56,628 units (up 11% YoY) and 2-wheeler sales at 2,97,541 units (up 11% YoY).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News