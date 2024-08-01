Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Cube Highways Trust standalone net profit rises 15.02% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 25.98% to Rs 566.75 crore

Net profit of Cube Highways Trust rose 15.02% to Rs 318.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 277.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 25.98% to Rs 566.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 449.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales566.75449.87 26 OPM %97.1497.82 -PBDT320.78278.46 15 PBT320.78278.46 15 NP318.74277.12 15

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

