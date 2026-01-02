Bajaj Auto registers 14% YoY growth in Dec'25 auto sales

Bajaj Auto reported 14% increase in total auto sales for December 2025, selling 3.69 lakh units as against 3.23 lakh units sold in December 2024.

Domestic sales aggregated to 1.69 lakh units (up 4% YoY) and exports added up to 2 lakh units (up 25% YoY).

Two-wheeler sales rose by 14% to 3.10 lakh units and commercial vehicle sales jumped by 17% to 0.59 lakh units in December 2025 over December 2024.

On a year-to-date basis, Bajaj Auto has registered a 6% growth in total auto sales, with 37.46 lakh units sold compared to 35.48 lakh units in the same period last year.