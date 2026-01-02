South Indian Bank gains as Q3 gross advances grow 11% YoY

South Indian Bank added 2.11% to Rs 38.73 after the private lender said that its gross advances jumped 11.27% to Rs 96,765 crore as of 31 December 2025 as against Rs 86,966 crore as of 31 December 2024.

The bank's total deposits stood at Rs 1,18,211 crore as of 31 December 2025, recording a growth of 12.17% year on year (YoY).

The banks CASA deposits stood at Rs 37,640 crore as of December 31, 2025, registering a 14.65% year-on-year growth. The CASA ratio improved to 31.84% as of December 31, 2025, compared with 31.15% in the corresponding period last year.